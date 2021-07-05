Farewell to Janat, a beloved member of the Slow Food Community

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of the Luwero Kisansa Presidium Coordinator, Hajat Janat Naluyombya Kyambadde, who has passed this morning, July 5th, 2021.

Janat has been a very active member of our network and, she has been to Terra Madre twice in 2016 and 2018. She is among the founding members of the Luwero Kisansa Presidium a slow Food project that works to preserve ancient Liberica coffee variety locally known as Kisansa.

During her lifetime, Janat has demonstrated strong leadership skills for her food community, loved the planet and worked every day to preserve biodiversity and fight for the rights of other smallholder coffee farmers whose land has been grabbed by real estate developers in Luwero and Wakiso districts. She’s also been heading the efforts of packaging and marketing Kisansa coffee locally.

She was survived by 6 children and a husband Mr. Muhammad Kyambadde who is also an active coffee farmer and member of the presidium.

She will greatly be missed by the entire Slow Food Community. We are deeply sorry about her loss and our prayers go out to the family as they go through this difficult time.

May her soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

_

John Kiwagalo and Edie Mukibi on behalf of Slow Food Uganda