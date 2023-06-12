EU civil society to von der Leyen: No Further Derogations from the Environmental Obligations of the CAP

The letter was signed by over 100 organisations, and states:

“Ensuring a sustainable future for Europe’s farmers and European food security requires a Common Agricultural Policy that is consistent with the objectives of the Green Deal’s Farm to Fork- and Biodiversity Strategies and combines environmental change with fair prospects for farmers.

The political pressure that the opponents of the Green Deal are building up may be strong. Their arguments are not. Given the historic challenges posed by the climate and biodiversity crises, it is our deepest responsibility to current and future generations to make our decisions in a way that helps address the crisis. The strategies of the European Green Deal must therefore remain the guiding principles of European policy.”