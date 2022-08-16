Decolonizing our food through deep medicine, with Rupa Marya

HOW CAN WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD THROUGH OUR DAILY ACTIONS? THAT’S THE FOCUS OF OUR CONFERENCE YOU, ME, US, ON SEPTEMBER 24.

To start building an idea of some of the different strategies that communities are adopting around the world we spoke to one of our conference guests, Rupa Marya, doctor at the University of California. She’s a proponent of deep medicine, a decolonizing approach that seeks to reestablish healthy bonds with the Earth and other humans.

SLOW FOOD: DO YOU HAVE ANY PARTICULAR EARLY MEMORIES OF FOOD THAT COME TO MIND?

Rupa Marya: I grew up as a daughter of Punjabi immigrants, and probably my fondest memories of food are of my Dad cooking. He was an incredible cook and every evening the house would smell so delicious and would just carry all these scents of my ancestors and all these smells that were unfamiliar in Mountain Dew, California, where I was born, far away from my ancestral homelands. My father was a reticent man, and he expressed his love through cooking. So I always felt loved and connected to a long line of my heritage through food.