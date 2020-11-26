December Highlights at Terra Madre

What a rollercoaster ride 2020 has been. Terra Madre isn’t slowing down as we reach the end of the calendar year, of course: Our finishing line is much further off!

There is still a lot to discover and explore in December, including several dedicated training sessions for capacity building both within our network and beyond.

So what are the highlights to look forward to in December?

Public markets offer many benefits to public health, social life, and local economies. Yet markets today face many challenges that prevent them from reaching their full potential, such as a lack of government support and lack of investment.

The Market Cities Initiative aims to address these challenges by establishing Market City strategies to create new infrastructure, policies, and investments in public market systems at the citywide, regional, or national levels.

In this webinar, we will walk you through our method and free tools available to survey and map an area’s public market system. Market leaders from Seattle (WA) in the USA and Arusha in Tanzania will discuss how the process of collecting and analyzing data on their market systems has helped them hone in on their local Market City strategies and advocacy efforts. Explore how this method can help you initiate a Market City process and take your market system to the next level.

Register now to take part. You’ll receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.