Cornucopia of Plastic: Christian Holstad at Slow Fish 2021

American artist Christian Holstad has been dealing with themes relating to plastic and the sea for 15 years now, long before the blue planet effect saw plastic straws fall out of favor across the west.
Now, as part of slow fish 2021, he brings his installation CONSIDER YOURSELF A GUEST (CORNUCOPIA)to Piazza De Ferrari, the most iconic square of Genoa’s old town. It confronts us with a powerful question: what are the consequences for the sea, and for us all, if marine life is replaced by plastic?