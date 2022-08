If your passion is coffee, you’ll love the taste workshops organized by Lavazza! The events will take place in two special locations: Nuvola Lavazza and Factory 1985.

The first location needs no introduction. Opened in Turin in 2018, the building was designed by architect Cino Zucchi, and is the headquarters and nerve center of Nuvola Lavazza. Factory 1985 is not only a roastery and avant-garde café, but also a space dedicated to new ways of creating, storytelling, and tasting coffee.