Join Slow Food and the Coffee Coalition at the Y20 Summit!

The Slow Food Coffee Coalition will represented in this year’s Y20 Summit, a youth-led event bringing together young leaders from across G20 countries to discuss and debate the G20 Leaders’ agenda. The theme of the event is one of global significance: coffee.

By 2050, global demand could even triple, which would mean releasing an additional 10-20 million hectares of land – a devastating scenario both environmentally and socially for local communities (WCR, CI). In other words, in thirty years’ time we may not have the luxury of drinking all the coffee we do today, because all coffee is threatened with extinction.

The experiences of some producers have highlighted the major problems linked to climate change, which call for a decisive change of pace, so as not to see their crops and, in the long term, the entire coffee sector compromised. These are emergencies that demand answers from the political world, especially from young people, who are aware that if things do not change, their future is compromised.

Emanuele Dughera, Slow Food Coffee Coalition coordinator, will explain to the audience of young participants how to build collaborative networks on the specific topic of coffee as part of a panel discussion entitled “Sustainability, inclusion and future of work in the coffee value chain” from 12.15pm to 1pm.