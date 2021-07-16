It’s finally time for CHEESE 2021: Consider the animals

Animals at the center of the 13th edition of CHEESE in Bra from September 17-20, 2021

“If there were no animals, there’d be no cheese, nor much of anything else. That’s why we’re putting animals center stage of our program: to raise public awareness of the urgent need to adjust our relationship with nature and the animal world.” Serena Milano, General Secretary of the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity, presenting the 13th edition of Cheese – the largest international event dedicated to raw milk cheese and dairy products, to be held in Bra, Italy from September 17-20 this year. This year’s theme: Consider the Animals.