Slow Food Negroni Week Fund: applications are now open

Can we change the world through food and beverage? We believe we can!

In the framework of the 2022 Negroni Week initiative, Slow Food, Imbibe and Campari joined forces to multiply their collective impact, their outreach and perspective through the power of food, beverages and hospitality. Through the vast and diverse networks of individuals and communities of Slow Food, this partnership nourishes heritage and local diversity to support emerging leaders and solutions for the future.

With these objectives in mind, the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund was created, thanks to the generous donations of thousands of people globally during the Negroni Week in September 2022.

The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund aims to give direct support (through incubator grants) to global activities and in particular those projects that support and promote quality food and beverage in every corner of the planet, helping on the one hand the world of production that preserves cultural and biological diversity, and on the other hand consumer education and knowledge exchange. In addition, the Slow Food Negroni Week Funds also seeks to support the development of new initiatives proposed by entities operating in the hospitality sector.

The Incubator grants target those who are committed with their community and environment to achieving change in local food and beverage systems by adopting more sustainable and inclusive practices. They represent examples of replicable good practices to create tangible change in food production, processing, distribution and consumption.

More detailed information on the Fund, the evaluation process and timeline are available here

If you are interested in applying for the Fund, please complete the online application form here.

Deadline for application is April 30, 2023.

For any additional information, you can find contact [email protected]