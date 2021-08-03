Call for participation: Capacity building opportunity for new Slow Food leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean

The last couple of years have shown how destructive human exploitation of biodiversity is an existential threat to all the species on our planet. We urgently need to drive a collective response in the form of a transition to good, clean and fair food systems for all. Our role as a global movement and capacity to influence behavioral change is becoming more and more critical.

With this in mind, the Slow Food Latin America and Caribbean office, together with the support of the International Councilors of Latin America and the Caribbean and national associations, are proposing a series of online training sessions. These training sessions will aim to build the capacities of new Latin American and Caribbean leaders, with the goal of providing spaces for knowledge exchange on Slow Food programs, communication strategies and the creation of partnerships. The training sessions also aim to develop collective strategies and tools that allow active participation in national, regional or international advocacy processes for good, clean and fair food for all in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The program is composed of 5 modules and 7 meetings:

Philosophy, political structure, organization and programs (September 22, 4 p.m. CET* ); Leadership skills and activism (October 6, 4 p.m. CET* ); Campaigns, political positioning, advocacy and communication strategies (October 20, 4 p.m. CET* and November 3, 3 p.m. CET* ); Planning, partnership building, fundraising and impact (November 17, 3 p.m. CET* and December 1, 3 p.m. CET* ); Feedback, analysis, reflections and conclusions (December 15, 3 p.m. CET* ).

*The time schedule is displayed in the Italian time zone, you can convert it to your local time zone here.

Speakers: representatives of the Slow Food international office, International Councilors from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the network and allied organizations that collaborate with Slow Food in these areas.

Duration: 3 hours (1.5 hours of lectures and 1.5 hours of group work), once every 15 days, from September 22 to December 15.

Language: Spanish, Portuguese, English with translation service.

Platforms: Zoom and Slow Food Connect.

Certificate: Participation in 5 meetings is mandatory to obtain a certificate of participation. Three participants who stand out for the quality of their participation, contributions and tasks elaborated throughout the 7 training meetings will be selected to participate in Terra Madre 2022 edition, with travel and accommodation guaranteed.

Recording: the presentations of speakers will be recorded so that they can be shared and listened to again.

Applications: if you are interested in participating, please fill out the following application form before August 17. (Selection criteria)

If you have any questions please write to Caio Dorigon: [email protected]