CALL FOR APPLICATION: Slow Food RegenerAction Program: how to reshape our food systems

The Slow Food Europe office is proposing an online training titled “Slow Food RegenerAction Program: how to reshape our food systems”. The Program will help to better understand what we mean by good, clean and fair protein transition towards agroecology and what you can do at your local level to unlock and support the food systems transformation on that direction.

Protein transition embraces different aspects of our food systems, addressing the environmental, health and social issues caused by intensive farming and fishing, much related to the overconsumption of industrial animal proteins. To reshape our supply chains, we need a transformation of our daily habits for a more conscious and healthy diet, rich in plant-based food (like whole grains, vegetables and fruits, legumes and nuts) and with reduced animal proteins from agroecological sources. However, consumers cannot change the system alone: we will go into how policymakers, at local and international level, must promote sustainable food environments, making good, clean and fair food more accessible and affordable for all also in schools, in restaurants and beyond. In this, it is pivotal to support small scale farmers that implement agroecology within their fields, which Slow Food identifies as crucial to achieve environmental sustainability and food security and sovereignty.

Format

This program is organized per thematic pillar (Biodiversity, Education, Advocacy): applicants will have to choose one of the pillars and you will be invited to join an introductory kick-off meeting plus three in depth sessions on specific topics related to the pillars.

What you will learn

For each of the pillars, there will be different objectives and take away learnings.

Biodiversity:

increase the awareness of the impact of intensive animal production on the environment and health and how agro-ecological production represent a good, clean and fair solution;

acquire competences and knowledge on specific agroecological food chains;

acquire means and capacities to implement the protein transition by valorising the agro-ecological productions of a local territory.

Education:

Introduce Slow Food’s education methodology and approaches;

equip participants with the necessary knowledge, tools, and case studies to apply Slow Food’s educational principles in their work;

Increase understanding of the Slow Food approach to healthy diets and food environments, and the role of traditional diets and biodiversity in promoting good health and sustainability;

Understand the role of education in promoting protein transition to achieve positive behavior change towards sustainable and healthy food systems.

Advocacy:

Introduce Slow Food’s approach to advocating for good, clean and fair food policies and food systems

Learn how to take action to advocate for better food systems, at local level

Understand the potential of local food policies and the opportunities to actively participate in their making

Get inspired by how the Slow Food network works to improve food served in public canteens, in particular in schools and universities

Applicants will need to choose one of these three options, according to their interests .

All sessions will be held online, on the Zoom platform, in English.

The program will also include the participation to the Slow Beans event in Capannori, Italy (Autumn 2023) for a limited number of applicants, who will be awarded with a scholarship.

Program

30th May: kick-off meeting (5.30-7.30 pm CEST, online)

5th June: module 1 (5.30-7.30 pm CEST, online)

12th June: module 2 (5.30-7.30 pm CEST, online)

19th June: module 3 (5.30-7.30 pm CEST, online)

Autumn 2023 – date TBC: gathering in Capannori (Tuscany, Italy) at the Slow Beans event, (in person, limited number of participants)

You can apply for the program by the filling this form: https://confluence.slowfood.it/display/SWRP/Slow+Food+RegenerAction+Program+2023

Deadline for application: April 21, 2023

Selection of the participants will be confirmed and finalized by mid May.

For more details and clarifications please contact the Slow Food Europe office: [email protected]