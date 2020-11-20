Building A Future Based on Food Heritage

What role should our food heritage play in Europe? How can it be a resource for the post-pandemic period?
As part of the Terra Madre festival, Slow Food and Europa Nostra hosted a virtual event “Food and Cultural Heritage: an EU Policy Perspective” on November 17th with representatives from the European Commission’s agricultural, education and culture directorates (DG AGRI and DG EAC), and from civil society.
The two co-hosting NGOs presented their joint policy brief on food heritage in Europe and invited the panelists to explore its key points and recommendations, and discuss how to achieve better coherence between food, agricultural, and cultural policies.