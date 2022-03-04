A live series of cooking and knowledge-sharing workshops for Slow Food Indigenous Peoples Networks in Asia and Pacific Regions

This activity is organized by the Slow Food Indigenous Peoples’ Network from Asia and Pacific Regions (APR).

The Asia and Pacific Regions Online Cooking Workshops is a new initiative devised by and for Slow Food indigenous peoples’ friends and members in APR.

The concept came up during our last online workshop in 2021 ( Slow Food Indigenous Peoples Asia and Oceania Online Workshop ) where we connected to exchange learnings and experiences. But the participants had other plans to take the activity to the next level.

“Let’s organize another workshop to exchange recipes, knowledge, and cook together,” they said.

And here we are, to make an idea come to life.

This project will focus on sharing recipes based on endangered cereals and/or legumes that already exist in the Ark of Taste register of Slow Food. The program contemplates eight Slow Food Communities from Asia sharing their wisdom and preparations live or through video cooking.

A great way to learn and have fun!

The main goal of this project is to defend the traditional knowledge, recipes, and diversity of the indigenous peoples’ food systems, including their languages and linkage with food. By doing so, we hope cooking becomes a bridge to promote moments of intergenerational knowledge transfer between youth and elders in a holistic way.

Key outcomes of this process we expect to achieve:

Identify shared indigenous food systems among Asia and Pacific Regions.

Create a recipe book that aims to raise awareness about the food, language, and cultural diversity of indigenous people.

Provide a space for youth to feel proud and appreciative of their indigenous heritage, and create healing grounds for the elders.

UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages

2022-2032 is the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages “Building a global community for the preservation, revitalization, and support of indigenous languages worldwide” We know that there is no food biodiversity without cultural diversity and knowledge. If we lose one, we lose the other. The protection of indigenous languages and the knowledge contained in those languages is fundamental for the protection of the global biodiversity. The program About the sessions We will meet in Zoom, for two hours every Tuesday from the 5th of April to the 7th of June 2022. These meetings will provide a respectful and healing space where every community will have the opportunity to share about themselves, about a product, and perform Live (or recorded video) cooking. They will also explain the product at risk, and actions launched to protect it. There will be plenty of time to share, ask questions, and so on. The agenda The communities that will share their products and knowledge with us are (the order of the presentations may still change). What When 1 Kick-off: Introductory session 2 Slow Food Ryukyu 3 Hualien – Taiwan for the Preservation of Indigenous Biodiversity Taiwan 4 Ainu women for the safeguard of Ainu food culture 5 Ajam Emba Adivasi of Jharkhand 6 Food biodiversity and culture of Kapuas Hulu 7 Preserving local traditional Indigenous knowledge of the food heritage of Pasil 8 Local Community in Timor Leste 9 Local Sherpa Community in Nepal 10 Wrap up session The time: India , New Delhi , IST (UTC +5:30) :: 16.30

, New Delhi , IST (UTC +5:30) :: 16.30 Indonesia , Jakarta, WIB (UTC +7) :: 18.00

, Jakarta, WIB (UTC +7) :: 18.00 Italy , CEST (UTC +2) :: 13.00

, CEST (UTC +2) :: 13.00 Japan , Tokyo, JST (UTC +9) :: 20.00

, Tokyo, JST (UTC +9) :: 20.00 Kyrgyzstan , KGT (UTC +6) :: 17.00

, KGT (UTC +6) :: 17.00 Nepal , NPT (UTC +5:45) :: 16.45

, NPT (UTC +5:45) :: 16.45 Philippines, Manila, PHST (UTC +8) :: 19.00

Manila, PHST (UTC +8) :: 19.00 East Timor , TLT (UTC +9) :: 20.00

, TLT (UTC +9) :: 20.00 Taiwan,Taipei, CST (UTC +8) :: 19.00 If your area is not on the above list, please calculate the time in your Country. You can try this link, indicating your country and the date. Length: 120 mins for each session. Languages: English and Japanese, with highlights on indigenous languages for each recipe. Platform: Zoom. Recording: Sessions will be recorded and included on this page an archive for members who couldn’t attend the workshop or missed one session, will be able to listen to them. If a community is not willing to share this information with other audiences, its session will not be recorded or included in this webpage. Note, this webpage is not public, only members who have the link can access it. To apply: Please fill in this form by the 29th of March Contacts: If you would like to know more, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]