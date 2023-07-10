Alliance Française Farmers Market in Maseru, Lesotho

Slow Food Cooks Alliance in Lesotho had a stall at the Alliance Française de Maseru Farmers Market on Saturday 24th June 2023.

This alliance is made up of a diverse mix of cooks – restaurant/eatery, catering companies, private & freelance, and street food vendors.

The cooks linked up with the farmers that were participating in the market and got some produce from them and prepared dishes for tasting at the market. Their focus was mostly promotion of Ark of Taste products and three commodities that just received the Slow Food Narrative Labels.

The market boasted fresh, locally sourced produce and there was a panel discussion between local farmers, experts and consumers on linking producers to consumers and also on how to build a long-lasting farmers market.

Cooks are a crucial market for farmers’ products. The Cooks Alliance participation in this market was made possible by their partnership with RSDA – Rural Self-Help Development Association which is an organization that has been supporting small-scale farmers in Lesotho for over 30 years.