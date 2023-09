The fourteenth edition of Cheese, the largest international event dedicated to raw milk, natural cheeses and artisanal dairy products organized by Slow Food and Città di Bra, has just been inaugurated in Bra (Italy). The Slow Cheese Awards, now at their eighth edition, were presented in the course of the open ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the herders and artisan cheesemakers who work with respect for naturalness, tradition and animal welfare. The passion and dedication they demonstrate in their pursuit of quality keeps an extraordinary heritage of traditional skills and landscapes alive. These are small-scale producers who, despite all the hard work, risks and isolation involved, continue to resist. The winners were selected on the basis of their commitment not only to making natural raw-milk cheeses, but especially to fair and animal-friendly farming.