A quick guide to Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2022

How to get to Parco Dora? What to do with the kids? Who to meet? The unmissable activities in the Terra Madre program? Here’s a quick guide to visiting the largest international event dedicated to good, clean and fair food.

There’s just a few weeks to go before the beginning of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, the largest international event dedicated to good, clean and fair food, which returns to a free entry, open-air format in Parco Dora, Turin, from September 22 to 26.

There’s a rich calendar of activities dedicated to the theme of this year’s edition—regeneration—so how to organize your visit around all the workshops, conferences and tastings on offer?

Let’s start with the most important question of all: how to get to Parco Dora? Thanks to our collaboration with GTT, the Turin transport authority, Trenitalia and Frecciarossa, it’s easy to get to Turin and move around town on the bus, tram, subway. There are also various shared mobility services in Turin, including cars, bicycles and scooters. All the info you need on how to get here and opening hours are available on this website.