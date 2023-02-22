A New International Council Marks a New Era for Slow Food

Slow Food’s renewed International Council, the foundation’s coordinating body, formally met for the first time at the end of February. Composed of 30 activists from around the world, the Council represents the composition of the movement.

Network leaders from the Global South and North are joined by those representing the thematic networks (youth, coffee and indigenous peoples) and the pillars of action (biodiversity, education and advocacy). This new Council is ready to accept its mandate and work together in the coming years to ensure Slow Food makes a lasting impact on the global food system. Driven by creativity and intuition, the new team will be looking to interpret the current situation, outline a future path and work to achieve the movement’s goals, which remain unchanged: to guarantee good, clean and fair food for all.

Learn more about the new International Council here: https://www.slowfood.com/about-us/our-structure/slow-food-board-directors-international-council/

Do you want to tell us about your ideas? Do you have any suggestions for us? We would love to hear from you! Have a look at https://regenerativeaction.slowfood.com and get in touch to share what’s on your mind.